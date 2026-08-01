Mickoski: the debt levels are going down

We have a reduction in both central and public debt in the second quarter of 2026 and we are now, I would say, especially for state debt, at a level that is the lowest since after the Covid crisis, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

We have a reduction of just over 40 million euros in state debt and just over 20 million euros in public debt in the second quarter of the year and we have an increase in industrial production in June of 6.5 percent or, if we take the second quarter, it is 4 percent, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, answering media questions during a visit to Debar.

According to Mickoski, this means more bad news for the opposition and “those who pray and want this country to fail”.

This is not good news for those who do not want this country to succeed. This is bad news for the opposition, which every day constructs, invents, creates hysteria in society, and in essence all these inherited problems, the ruined state we inherited, the robbed state, a humiliated, shamed state, are the result of those seven years of SDSM and DUI, said Mickoski.

He emphasized that as a government they will do everything in their power to repair it and, according to him, this is still very bad news for the opposition in the coming period.

This is good news for the citizens, success for the state, for the municipalities and for the citizens. And we as a government will continue to function like this in the period that follows. So that the indicators of two years of hard work are slowly but surely becoming visible, the successes are coming and the good times are ahead of us, said Mickoski in Debar, where he attended the awarding of 47 apartments for socially endangered categories of citizens.