Nikoloski on Ilinden: we are building the infrastructure of the Macedonian state

From Krusevo, the city-symbol of the Macedonian statehood, Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski sent a festive message on the occasion of August 2 – Ilinden, emphasizing that this date is a symbol of the centuries-old struggle of the Macedonian people for freedom, independence and their own state.

He emphasized that the ideals of the Ilinden fighters continue today through the development and construction of modern Macedonia, pointing out that the state is realizing the largest investment cycle ever, with the construction of highways, railway infrastructure and numerous projects throughout all municipalities.

August 2 – Ilinden, is the day of the Ilinden Uprising and the day of the Anti-Fascist Assembly for the National Liberation of Macedonia (ASNOM). Ilinden is proof of the struggle of the Macedonian people, for their identity and for their statehood, an ideal that began to be built somewhere in the 19th century through the national rebirth, further through the two Macedonian uprisings, in Kresna and Razlovci, had its crown in the Ilinden Uprising in 1903, further through the Anti-Fascist Struggle in World War II and ASNOM on August 2, 1944, and experienced its culmination on September 8, 1991 when Macedonia declared independence. This political and legal continuity is clear proof of the struggle of the Macedonian people for their state and for their identity. Today we are building Macedonia as a modern European state, today Macedonia is being built like never before, there is no part of the country in which projects are not being implemented, whether it is over 1200 municipal projects, whether it is the large investments in the railways and highways, said Nikoloski.

Macedonia is currently building 6 highways like never before, building a railway on Corridor 8, and will soon start on Corridor 10, Macedonia is developing its airports, completely reconstructing and upgrading the Ohrid airport, the Skopje airport is growing, with the largest growth in all of Southeast Europe, and we will continue to work like this in the period ahead of us. Because only investments, only work, will strengthen the foundation of the Macedonian state, will lay the foundation of the Macedonian people, and of all who live in Macedonia, where they belong, and that among the most developed European nations. A tribute to the sacrifice of the heroes, today we should remember them, like every other day, and let them be our guide for everything we do for Macedonia, added Nikoloski.