Filipce announces more political activities from SDSM in September

SDSM leader Venko Filipce announced that his party will intensify its activities in September, with a push for votes of no confidence in Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi and Local Administration Minister Ivan Stoiljkovic, as well as blocking the laws needed to build the infrastructure for hosting the 2028 European Cultural Capital events in Skopje.

Filipce faults Stoiljkovic over a shouting match in Parliament with several SDSM representatives, and Gashi over the leading of several legislative processes.

Regarding the draft law on “Skopje 2028”, the SDSM leader assessed it as “scandalous” and announced that they will block its adoption from September with all the democratic mechanisms at their disposal.

Filipce also talked about the water pollution crisis in Gostivar where he tried to steer the issue away from the local authorities – which SDSM supported – and toward the central Government institutions. Filipce denied the Government’s accusations that the water in Gostivar was also polluted during his term as Healthcare Minister under the SDSM regime.