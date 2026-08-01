Nikoloski: subsidized housing solved the problems of 47 families in Debar

The care for vulnerable categories of families is a priority of the Government. With these projects, we are solving key issues for a large number of families throughout Macedonia, said the Transportation Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski at the ceremony to hand over 47 subsidized apartments in Debar.

It is truly a beautiful moment when we see 47 happy families who, as of today, are getting their own home and the opportunity for a more secure future. This is a quality-built facility intended for the most vulnerable categories of citizens – children without parents, beneficiaries of guaranteed minimum assistance, people affected by natural disasters, people with disabilities and their families, as well as single parents with minor children. I am glad that this policy continues and that today in Debar we can see families who will start a new chapter in their lives in their own home, said Nikoloski.

He emphasizes that 22 local infrastructure projects are being implemented in the Municipality of Debar, which will significantly contribute to a better quality of life and local development.

One of them is the boulevard that will connect this residential building. We will continue to support the municipality and invest in projects that bring better living conditions for all citizens, says Nikoloski.