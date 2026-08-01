Ilinden weekened – enormous lines toward Ohrid and on the border crossing to Greece

The Ilinden holiday weekend brought enormous crowds to Ohrid, as well as to the border crossings between Macedonia and Greece, as tourists are travelling to these popular destinations.

In Ohrid, long lines developed at the entrance to the city from the eastern side leading from Bitola. Long queues were also registered at on the paytoll stations on the highway leading from Skopje. The city hosts a number of concerts over the weekend which added to the crowd.

Meanwhile, on the borders with Greece, especially near Gevgelija, Greek customs agents are suspected of entering into an informal strike with slowing down of the service. Tourists reported waiting for hours in the sweltering heat.