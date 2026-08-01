 Skip to main content
01.08.2026
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 1 August 2026

Ilinden weekened – enormous lines toward Ohrid and on the border crossing to Greece

Macedonia

01.08.2026

The Ilinden holiday weekend brought enormous crowds to Ohrid, as well as to the border crossings between Macedonia and Greece, as tourists are travelling to these popular destinations.

In Ohrid, long lines developed at the entrance to the city from the eastern side leading from Bitola. Long queues were also registered at on the paytoll stations on the highway leading from Skopje. The city hosts a number of concerts over the weekend which added to the crowd.

Meanwhile, on the borders with Greece, especially near Gevgelija, Greek customs agents are suspected of entering into an informal strike with slowing down of the service. Tourists reported waiting for hours in the sweltering heat.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 01.08.2026
Filipce announces more political activities from SDSM in September
Economy  | 31.07.2026
First retirees to receive funds from the private pension fund are getting just under 10,000 denars a month
Macedonia  | 30.07.2026
Two West Nile patients are in critical condition