Arson suspected after five fires broke out near Kavadarci

Several serious fires broke out today in the area of Kavadarci, with the village of Raovec most affected. Stojance Angelov, head of the DZS search and rescue office, said that the fires are suspicious, as five of them broke out at roughly the same time, in very difficult terrain.

Two firefighting planes were sent to the site, and two helicopters joined later in the day. Mayor Mitko Jancev said that all available teams are on the ground, using modified army vehicles, and are working to put the fires under control.