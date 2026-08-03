The crisis in Gostivar is calming down

The epidemic situation in Gostivar is calming down, the Healthcare Ministry and the Institute for Public Health informed.

On August 2nd, 84 citizens sought medical assistance for issues linked to the pollution of the main city water supply. This is an increase from the 57 who sought help the day before, but far from the peak of 650 reports on July 18th. The city now has water that can be used for personal hygiene and it’s expected that the quality will reach levels sufficient for drinking and cooking soon, with several cistern trucks supplying the city in the meantime.

Regarding the West Nile fever, the Institute informs that there are no new confirmed cases and no newly admitted patients with possible diagnosis, after the 13 registered last week.