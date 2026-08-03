We will not make new concessions with our identity for the sake of EU integration at any cost, VMRO declares

In the history of a state and a people, each generation has its own challenges and struggles, and so do the Macedonians and the Macedonian state. While previous generations fought for a free and independent state, starting with the glorious Ilinden Uprising in 1903 and the first republic in the Balkans, the Krusevo Republic, and continuing with the second Ilinden and the first session of ASNOM in 1944, the new generation of politicians has a different, but no less difficult obligation and task, the VMRO-DPMNE party says in a statement .

The task of the new generation is to keep Macedonia strong, to make it economically prosperous, fair and once again to make it a country in which people will believe that it is worth staying, working, creating, starting a family and building a future at home, in their homeland. And this battle is equally difficult because, in addition to abroad, we need to fight at home, because in the country we have political groups that are ready to sell out everything that is left of the national symbols, what their predecessors failed to sell out, for power. And so, waiting for someone to bring them to power in exchange for new betrayals, instead of competing with ideas, concepts and proposals, they create hysteria, spread lies, hatred, defeatism that this country will not succeed and that the only way out for the young generations is a one-way ticket, the ruling party notes in its statement.

But what we are telling them is that VMRO-DPMNE will never give up the fight to make Macedonia a better place to live, a common home for all and a future. The people will never be disappointed and the behavior of the past of concessions from national identity issues on the European integration path will never be accepted, at any price. Therefore, we call on citizens not to fall into the trap of the sediment that fighters for power create through betrayals, and not through winning elections and a competition of good ideas and programs. They cannot be trusted, they view every state success with cynicism and hatred

It is the duty of all of us to fight this social stratum, to jointly restore the dignity of the honest and patriotic person, to restore faith in institutions, to preserve the soul and once again make hope the strongest driving force of our society.

Today, there is not only an economic struggle for more investments and better living conditions, but also against domestic traitors and ill-wishers and the poison spread by the same group of people who are on yachts every weekend, negotiating and offering new concessions, which together with the suffering people will be prevented.

Also, the battle for the future of the youth is decisive and therefore we will fight to build a state in which the laws apply to all, with a determined fight against crime and a country where labor is valued and young people are not forced to leave. VMRO-DPMNE will not allow hatred and pessimism to become a national ideology, but we will fight and together with the people we will remain upright, united and dignified, the statement declares.