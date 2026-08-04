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05.08.2026
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Wednesday, 5 August 2026

Nikoloski met with acting US Ambassador Varnes

Macedonia

04.08.2026

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski today had a meeting with Nicole Varnes, acting Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Macedonia.

We discussed current infrastructure projects, economic cooperation and opportunities for further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. The government is strongly committed to the implementation of capital infrastructure investments as a significant driver of economic growth, regional connectivity and improving the quality of life of citizens. We continue to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, in the spirit of traditional friendship and partnership between the two countries, said Nikoloski in a social media message.

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