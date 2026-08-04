Macedonian airports are seeing record numbers of flights and passengers

The programs to bring in new airlines to Macedonia and open new routes are already yielding concrete results, and Macedonian airports are setting historical records in terms of the number of passengers and flights operated, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski during a TV interview. Nikoloski emphasized that the growth of air traffic is a strong indicator of the development of tourism, business and the overall economy.

The Government is pursuing a smart policy of subsidizing and attracting new air carriers, which, as he said, is resulting in record numbers at the two international airports in the country, added the Deputy Prime Minister.

We have started a very smart policy of subsidizing and attracting new airlines and new companies that will operate from Macedonia. On the other hand, there is also strong support for tourism. Two extremely important figures were released today. Ohrid Airport served 52,500 passengers in just one month, which is a 41 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, on July 20, more than 20 flights were realized in one day, which is an absolute record for this airport. In Skopje, however, in July alone, 409,000 passengers were served and 2,670 flights were realized. On July 20, 101 flights were realized in one day, which is a new absolute record for Skopje Airport. If we continue at this pace, we will very soon reach the figure of four million passengers per year, something that was unthinkable for Macedonia until a few years ago, Nikoloski said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, we are seeing significant numbers of people who come to the country, stay, spend money on tourism and business, and the effects of this are directly felt through the stimulation of the overall economy.