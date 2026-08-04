Water in Gostivar is still not safe to drink

The water in Gostivar is still not safe for drinking and may only be used as technical water, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski after today’s meeting of the crisis center. In order to declare the water potable, three consecutive positive results from all measurement points are required, after the local authorities contaminated the water supply by pumping untreated water.

Toskovski emphasized that the quality of the water continues to vary, which is why the previous recommendations of caution remain in force, and the water must not be used for drinking or preparing food. The Institute of Public Health, the Food and Veterinary Agency and the inspections of public water supply companies will increase the continuity of the measurement.

The water will be examinated more frequently, so that as soon as we have three consecutive, as we announced earlier, as soon as we have three consecutive results of safe drinking water at all the measurement points that we have in the city, then we will announce to all citizens that the water can also be used for drinking, except for use as it has been used so far as technical water, Toskovski said.

Until the situation stabilizes, he added that the delivery of bottled water to citizens will continue, noting that the Government has so far delivered around 580,000 liters, and additional quantities are also being provided by socially responsible companies and municipalities.