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06.08.2026
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Thursday, 6 August 2026

Spraying against mosquitoes ordered to prevent spread of the West Nile virus

Macedonia

05.08.2026

Healthcare Minister Saso Klekovski informed that new rounds of insecticide spraying is being done in Skopje and Veles, after a dozen individuals contracted the West Nile virus.

Klekovski said that almost all of the cases are registered in Skopje and Veles, just like last year all of the cases were in the south of Macedonia. The area of Dracevo, where five cases are confirmed, will be sprayed from the ground, which is seen as more effective than aerial spraying. Citizens are urged to seek help immediately if they develop symptoms, especially after visiting tropical destinations. The illness can be fatal to the elderly and those with prior medical issues.

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