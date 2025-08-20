Healthcare Ministry will investigate allegations of abuse in private clinics made by doctor Kedev

The Healthcare Ministry announced that it will conduct an urgent investigation into the allegations of abuses in private clinics. Distinguished cardiologist Sasko Kedev alarmed the public after informing that it’s become routine practice that private clinics recommend unnecessary interventions to patients – in order to drain money from them.

There are clearly determined professional standards, procedures and protocols in healthcare, and there are competent bodies to implement them. All healthcare workers are obligated to act in accordance with these standards. All decisions are made on the basis of clinical indications and professional second opinions. Patients should feel encouraged to ask questions and seek clarification when necessary, the Healthcare Ministry said in a statement.

In a recent interview, doctor Kedev said that much of his work now is to dissuade patients from undergoing procedures recommended by private clinics, which he finds unnecessary.

Acibadem Sistina clinic, the largest private clinic in Macedonia, today issued a statement warning that it will sue doctor Kedev unless he clearly specifies which private hospitals are responsible for pushing unnecessary treatment options. The clinic says that their reputation suffers from public statements like the one made by Kedev.