 Skip to main content
21.08.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 21 August 2025

Healthcare Ministry will investigate allegations of abuse in private clinics made by doctor Kedev

Macedonia

20.08.2025

The Healthcare Ministry announced that it will conduct an urgent investigation into the allegations of abuses in private clinics. Distinguished cardiologist Sasko Kedev alarmed the public after informing that it’s become routine practice that private clinics recommend unnecessary interventions to patients – in order to drain money from them.

There are clearly determined professional standards, procedures and protocols in healthcare, and there are competent bodies to implement them. All healthcare workers are obligated to act in accordance with these standards. All decisions are made on the basis of clinical indications and professional second opinions. Patients should feel encouraged to ask questions and seek clarification when necessary, the Healthcare Ministry said in a statement.

In a recent interview, doctor Kedev said that much of his work now is to dissuade patients from undergoing procedures recommended by private clinics, which he finds unnecessary.

Acibadem Sistina clinic, the largest private clinic in Macedonia, today issued a statement warning that it will sue doctor Kedev unless he clearly specifies which private hospitals are responsible for pushing unnecessary treatment options. The clinic says that their reputation suffers from public statements like the one made by Kedev.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 19.08.2025
Doctor Kedev warns that private clinics are performing unnecessary interventions for profit
Macedonia  | 19.08.2025
Macedonia wins major copper mine case that could’ve cost the state 115 million EUR
Macedonia  | 18.08.2025
Nikoloski: by the end of the Government’s term, Macedonia will be a regional infrastructure leader