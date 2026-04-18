Long delays at the border crossings with Greece

The introduction of the new Schengen rules caused long lines at Macedonia’s border crossings with Bulgaria and especially with Greece. The delays, caused by the procedure that requires photographing and taking fingerprint scans from every passenger was condemned even by the police union in the city of Kukush (Kilkis in Greek) who protest the Government’s lack of preparations.

We are seeing shameful scenes at the borders, delays, tensions, citizens abandoning their vehicles, babies held by police officers in front of the cameras.. All this at the beginning of the tourist season, the Kukush police union told the MIA correspondent in Greece, while calling on the Government to immediately reinforce the border crossings.