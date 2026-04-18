Smugglers replaced seized Apple watches with cheap copies

Skopje police arrested six persons involved in the smuggling of 20 Apple smart watches. A mobile phone retailer was caught smuggling the watches worth about 10,000 EUR.

The watches were kept at a safe in the Customs Bureau, but persons who had access to the safe helped the retailer replace them with cheap copies. An internal investigation was conducted and the originally seized watches were found in the mobile store. A total of six individuals and two companies are charged over the smuggling attempt.