Skopje and Ohrid are among the leading airports in the region

The Skopje and Ohrid airports saw significant increase in traffic and remain among the leading airports in the region, reports the EU-YU Aviation news site.

Skopje saw a 32 percent increase in traffic compared to last year, despite the conflict in the Middle East. In total, the two airports saw a 20 percent rise in traffic. This year, Macedonia added new lines to Naples, Budapest, Milan and Bratislava, and in July Ohrid will add two lines to Poland and Skopje to Italy.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that he expects the number of passengers to reach 3.5 million in 2026 and to go up to 4 million in 2027.