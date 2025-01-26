Mizrahi: the Oncology Clinic was ran for profit, not in the interest of its patients

Cancer treatments at the Oncology Clinic in Skopje were managed under the prism of business interests, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Rasela Mizrahi, as it was reported that 60 patients are waiting to be administered a novel biological chemotherapy that has not been provided at the clinic. The ruling party blames a drug provider linked to SDSM party leader Venko Filipce of creating deliberate shortages to allow the company to purchase the drug under emergency procedures and with hugely inflated prices.The Clinic never formed the expert commission that was supposed to review the procurement of drugs. The decisions were made elsewhere, and not in accordance with the needs of the patients. There was no analysis of the needs of the patients, there are no semi-annual reports, no provided protocols and the Clinic is 12 million EUR in debt. Company profits were placed above the needs of the patients, said Mizrahi, who leads the Parliament Commission set up to investigate the recent scandal at the Clinic where it was determined that patients were given diluted chemotherapy drugs, or denied the drugs altogether, to enable their resale at the black market.SDSM, during whose term the large 2024 scandal broke, is blaming the new management of the Clinic and the Healthcare Ministry for the recent shortage. Healthcare Fund manager Saso Klekovski aid that he will not resign and told SDSM that they have no credibility to ask for resignations, given their scandalous track record in running the Clinic, in the term of that party’s current leader.