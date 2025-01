Naavi Levi, an Israeli citizen who originates from Macedonia, is among the group of four hostages that were released by Hamas as part of the ceasefire deal.

Levi was taken hostage during the October 7th 2023 raid on Israel. She spent 447 days in captivity.Her great-grandmother Grasia Bivas was born in Macedonia, among the once thriving Jewish community here, in the late 19th century. Grasia moved to Israel as a little girl.