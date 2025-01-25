VMRO: drug trader linked to SDSM leader Filipce caused an artificial chemotherapy shortage

In a press release, the VMRO-DPMNE party accused a politically linked drug trader “Panovski” of causing a shortage of chemotherapy drugs at the Oncology Clinic in Skopje.

This trader, owned by the father of Irina Panovski, who was named by SDSM party leader Venko Filipce as director of the Chematology Clinic, has received incredible 35 million EUR in contracts from the Oncology Clinic since 2022. Every year it collects 12 million EUR from the clinic. And every yera, in the first several months, there is a shortage of chemotherapy drugs, which the Panovski company provides at extremely high prices, aware that the people who facing cancer will have to pay for the drugs one way or another, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release, accusing SDSM leader and former Healthcare Minister Filipce of being behind the deals of this drug company.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, the latest cases of chemotherapy shortages are an “artificial crisis created to allow the Panovski company to sell drugs at excessive prices to the clinic”.