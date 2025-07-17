“Our goal is a strong Macedonia, with a strong economy and rule of law”

Our policy is to have a strong Macedonia, with a strong economy, and with the rule of law, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in a Kanal 5 interview. Mickoski emphasized that in the past year Macedonia signed a strategic partnership with an EU member state – Hungary, a strategic partnership with Great Britain, developed exceptionally good relations with the United States, and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Turkey

We expect to sign such an agreement with the United Arab Emirates and we were the first in the region to harmonize our foreign and defense policy with the EU. Where we may have made mistakes, after the public reacted, we took a step back. We have never been stubborn. It’s normal that we are human, and when we work a lot, we make mistakes, but it’s important to correct them, said Mickoski.

He responded to allegations about Russian or Chinese or even Serbian influence in Macedonia by saying that Macedonia took out the billion EUR loan from Hungary, not from China, and that it is his job to ensure that Macedonian businesses can receive favorable loans. As for the allegations about the “Serbian world”, Mickoski noted that it was the previous Government that pushed the Open Balkan project, which was brought in the context of expanding Serbian influence in the region.