Orban sees no peace in Ukraine without a Trump – Putin agreement

There will be no peace in Ukraine without an agreement between Russia and the United States, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban also warned that there is a rift in the Trans-Atlantic alliance between the conservative-patriotic leaning United States and the left wing-progressive run Europe.

Orban said that he was hoping for peace or at least ceasefire in Ukraine after Trump was elected, but said that Europe interfered, promising to supply weapons if Ukraine stays in the fight. “This is not the EU Hungary joined in 2004”, Orban said in a radio interview.

Orban strongly condemned the latest EU budget proposal made by Commissioner von der Leyen, which provides more war funding for Ukraine and changes to the farm subsidies programs. Orban called on Von der Leyen to withdraw that proposal.