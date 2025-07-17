 Skip to main content
18.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 18 July 2025

Mickoski and Deutsche Telekom CEO Hottges discuss improving Macedonia’s digital infrastructure

Economy

17.07.2025

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hottges met with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today to sign a memorandum for digital transformation of Macedonia.

The memorandum confirms the joint goal of the two largest shareholders in Macedonian Telekom for digital transformation and prosperity of the country. This cooperation will prepare a strong basis to advance our digital infrastructure, ensure better connectiveness and more quality services for all, the Prime Minister said following the meeting.

Mickoski added that the Government remains committed to full digitalization of public services, introduction of smart systems and an efficient and transparent state.

The memorandum provides for expansion of the 5G network, connecting 10,000 more households and companies to fast internet, better cyber security and improving digital skills in education.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 17.07.2025
“Our goal is a strong Macedonia, with a strong economy and rule of law”
Macedonia  | 17.07.2025
Government signs contracts with all municipalities to fund 1,200 infrastructure projects
Economy  | 16.07.2025
Nikoloski: the Stip wind park will help Macedonia get to energy independence