Mickoski and Deutsche Telekom CEO Hottges discuss improving Macedonia’s digital infrastructure

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hottges met with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today to sign a memorandum for digital transformation of Macedonia.

The memorandum confirms the joint goal of the two largest shareholders in Macedonian Telekom for digital transformation and prosperity of the country. This cooperation will prepare a strong basis to advance our digital infrastructure, ensure better connectiveness and more quality services for all, the Prime Minister said following the meeting.

Mickoski added that the Government remains committed to full digitalization of public services, introduction of smart systems and an efficient and transparent state.

The memorandum provides for expansion of the 5G network, connecting 10,000 more households and companies to fast internet, better cyber security and improving digital skills in education.