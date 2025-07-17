Government signs contracts with all municipalities to fund 1,200 infrastructure projects

At a joint press conference with mayors from across Macedonia, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today presented the agreements to fund over 1,200 local infrastructure projects. The projects are funded with the help of the loan from Hungary to the tune of 20 billion denars.

The Prime Minister emphasized that all applicants, regardless of the political orientation of the mayors, were evaluated fairly.

It is very imrpotant for us that all teh municipalities, no matter if the mayor comes from the ruling coalition or from the opposition, or is independent, submitted their proposals and we will be signing them today, Mickoski said.

The Mayor of Strumica Kostadin Kostadinov, who is the most prominent opposition mayor in the country, even as he recently broke ranks with his SDSM party, said that the funding will help implement a number of projects in his home town. “We are continuing work on the Krusevska Republika canal, investing in residential and service roads and preparing the entire infrastructure around our new city market, which will be the biggest in Macedonia”, Kostadinov said, expressing gratitude to the Government and Prime Minister Mickoski.