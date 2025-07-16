Toskovski: two dozen arrests about the recent fires, investigation focused on the possible organizers

Two dozen persons were detained so far in the investigations over the numerous forest fires that erupted in the first half of July. A number of them are minors who have been relesed, while some are detained or put into house arrest, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski. The Minister said that the investigation is now focusing on the possible planning of the arsons.

We didn’t catch them all but we caught a good number of those who were acting individually. But in the instances that were organized, especially in the first day when we saw an enormous number of fires around Skopje, when there was a suspicious timing and the locations included vital objects important to the state, in these instances there are well founded suspicions that we are dealing with an organized group. We will see what was its goal, Toskovski said.