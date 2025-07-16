Nikoloski: the Stip wind park will help Macedonia get to energy independence

Macedonia is on an excellent path to secure its energy independence, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski at the ground breaking ceremony for the large new wind energy park near Stip. Alkazar Energy will invest half a billion in the park that will provide energy for 100,000 households and 600 jobs.

The Prime Minister’s personal vision, given that he is the author of the first wind park in Macedonia, brought us today to the start of this great project. This is only the beginning – I’m convinced that we will have many other large projects and reasons to celebrate, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski said that the project will have direct and indirect impact on the Macedonian economy, by direct GDP measured energy production but also by boosting the green share of Macedonia’s energy production.

The European Union set the rules of the green transition and there is no coming back from them. They indicate that in the metal industry, particularly in steel, meaning in industries that contribute the most to our GDP, we must use green energy starting in 2026. If we don’t do so, we will have to pay fines. In order to prevent that, to give a chance to our economy and industry, so they can remain competitive abroad, we must have projects like this one, Nikoloski said.