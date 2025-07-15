EU rapporteur on Macedonia says he is still receiving death threats from Bulgarian nationalists

Member of the European Parliament Thomas Waitz, who prepared the progress report on Macedonia, said that he is receiving a torrent of threats from Bulgarian nationalist. Waitz became a hate figure in Bulgarian media after the draft report he prepared included references to the Macedonian national identity and language – these were deleted from the final version of the report under strong Bulgarian pressure.

Yes, I have been heavily attacked, there was a false smear campaign launched against me, I was called “biased”, I was accused that I had more talks with (North) Macedonian interlocutors than Bulgarian interlocutors. I was forced to say, sorry, this is a report of the European Union on (North) Macedonia, sure I will talk with (North) Macedonian interlocutors, who else?, Waitz told Kanal 5 in an interview.

He added that he is receiving death threats after his phone number was shared in Bulgarian nationalist media, and that Bulgarian representatives are trying to remove him from the rapporting process on Macedonia, as well as to remove the assistant rapporteurs from the establishment left and right groups in the Parliament.