Court hands long prison sentences to members of the Grcec Albanian narco gang

The Skopje court handed sentences of 50 years in total to the six members of the Grcec Albanian drug gang, who were arrested in a major raid in January.

Fati Sulejmani was given 14 years in prison for murder and criminal conspiracy. Shulejb Sulejmanovski got 15 years in prison for the same charge. Fadil Bajramovski, Sevdi Aziri, Nexhati Iseni and Besim Asani were found guilty of drug trafficking and were given between 5 and 6 years in prison.

The group was procuring drugs from Albania and Belgium, discussing its activities over a secured communications app. Their activities were led by Shevalj Muaremi, considered the main kingpin of the Grcec gang, who is now in hiding in Dubai. On his orders, they carried out the double murder in a shisha bar in Skopje in 2023, where they killed to rival gang members after storming in the bar in police uniforms carrying machine guns.