Mickoski welcomes positive GRECO report about Macedonia’s fight against corruption

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the decision of the Council of Europe’s GRECO group against corruption that welcomed Macedonia’s progress in this regard and found that the country has successfully implemented 17 of its 23 recommendations.

GRECO confirmed that Macedonia is moving out of the period of selective justice and political impunity. Their message is clear: that we have visible results, concrete improvements and strong political will to put an end to the practices of old. This is not just a technical recognition – it is an institutional turnaround. For the first time in a long time the country is not subject to criticism but of recognition of our serious efforts in the fight against corruption, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.