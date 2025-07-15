Man who attacked Mayor Arsovska ordered into detention

The Skopje criminal court ordered Sulejman Llamalari – former fighter of the UCK terrorist group known as commander Baruti – into detention, rescinding its previous decision to allow him into house arrest.

Llamalari is charged with violence after he assaulted Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska, who came at a site in Cair where he is building – allegedly without a permit. The court decided to send him to the Shutka detention prison as a measure to prevent his possible escape from the country. The Interior Ministry also gave Arsovska a non-stop police protection detail after the assault, that came at the peak of her weeks long campaign to allege criminal activity on the part of opponents of her political allies in the DUI party.