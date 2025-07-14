 Skip to main content
15.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 15 July 2025

Milososki: we’ve been hearing the same phrases from the EU since the days of Javier Solana

Macedonia

14.07.2025

Danish Ambassador Pernille Dahler Kardel told the members of the Committee on European Affairs in the Macedonian Parliament that Macedonia “knows what it needs to do” – referring to accepting the Bulgarian demands for constitutional changes. Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki, in his remarks, said that Macedonia has been hearing these messages for decades, “since the days of Javier Solana”.

In this new and global world, where we see changes in the global order, it is very difficult for the European Union to be a credible actor in North America, in South America, in Asia, or Africa if it can’t be a credible actor in the western Balkans – its most natural back yard, and if it can’t move the processes forward n the proper direction without repeating the decades old phrases that we’ve been hearing as back as Javier Solana, 20 years ago, Milososki said.

Ambassador Dahler said that the European Union would love to see Macedonia become its member during the next enlargement, adding that, while there are no guarantees, it is important to take advantage of the opportunity. She said that Denmark will put enlargement at the heart of its presidency of the European Union.

European Affairs Minister Orhan Murtezani said that “conditioning Macedonia on issues that are outside of the European legal heritage undermine the enlargement process and lead to unprincipled vetoes”.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 13.07.2025
Poll: citizens support the UK arrangement, believe in reports of corruption involving Zaev and Filipce
Macedonia  | 12.07.2025
Poll finds VMRO and Mickoski far ahead of the competition
Macedonia  | 11.07.2025
Mickoski attends groundbreaking ceremony for new Cagatay plant in Skopje