Another section of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway will be opened by the end of the summer

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that another section of the long delayed Kicevo – Ohrid highway will be opened to the public by the end of the summer. The 20 kilometer section which is on the easiest terrain, was opened this weekend.

In principle, we can say that there was complete lack of dedication and laziness over the past years. We were elected in late June, it took as three months to detect the problems, and now we have 1,100-1,200 workers with 300 trucks and 110 machines – an unseen level of mobilization, said Nikoloski.

He said that another 18 kilometers of the highway, between Klimestani and Ohrid, will be put into use by the end of the summer. The entire highway, including its large tunnels and the sections over difficult terrain, should be open by the end of the next year.