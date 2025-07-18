Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski offered Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to have the two countries submit a joint resolution to the European Parliament. The resolution would clarify positions on the uniqueness of the Macedonian national identity and language.

The report was made public by Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki, who said that, if it is true that the only request Bulgaria has of Macedonia is to include the Bulgarian minority in the Macedonian Constitution, that there should be no problem for the two countries to submit a joint resolution to the European Parliament. “The offer Prime Minister Mickoski made reains open”, Milososki said.

Bulgaria insists that the changing of the Constitution is its only demand and that it has no issue with recognizing the Macedonian national identity and language, but still, its representatives reacted angrily when the European Parliament moved to adopt a resolution that acknowledged both the Macedonian identity and the language.

Bulgaria is trying to conduct a historic engineering operation that has not been done in the modern democratic world. Unfortunately, it is being helped by SDSM representatives in this. Specifically, the SDSM leader is prepared to obediently adopt anything Bulgaria puts on the table. Venko Filipce himself has confirmed this in his public appearances, Milososki said.