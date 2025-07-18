Filipce confirms that he is in talks with DUI and Levica ahead of the local elections

SDSM leader Venko Filipce acknowledged that he is in active talks with DUI and Levica for joint participation in the coming local elections.

We are actively talking in order to have a separate strategy for every municipality. Our goal as a party is clear – to consolidate at every level through a broad, inclusive process, and to select the best candidates who have legitimacy and credibility, Filipce said.

Filipce today announced a new batch of mayoral candidates – these include former Environment Minister Kaja Shukova, who will compete against Orce Gjorgjievski from VMRO-DPMNE to be the Mayor of Skopje. Doctor Maja Mojsova – Miovska will compete for Mayor of Karpos, confirming reports that SDSM will not support incumbent Mayor Stevce Jakimovski, known for switching sides between SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE.

It’s not clear how much SDSM has to gain from DUI or Levica. SDSM was badly rebuked in the 2004 general elections, largely because of the subservient position they were in with regard to DUI in their joint Government, a relationship that led to numerous corruption scandals involving DUI officials.