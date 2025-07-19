Large fire near Tetovo believed to be arson

A total of 30 fires remain active across Macedonia, including a new fire near Zelino, that was likely an arson. A fire unit from Skopje and 30 soldiers were sent to support the teams from Tetovo to help put out the fire, and two converted armored vehicles and an army helicopter are sent to help them out as well.

Stojance Angelov, head of the State Rescue Bureau, said that firefighters found burnt car tires at the site of the fire, making them believe this was arson. The scale and severity of the fires near Skopje two weeks ago also led the authorities to suspect arson.