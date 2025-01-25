Prosecutor speaks up about abuse of an investigation for political purposes

Prosecutor Mustafa Hajrullahi, who was suspended under pressure from chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski, spoke with Plusinfo about attempts to politicize an investigation against the then opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. The case in question was called “Delcevski nivi”, an alleged attempt to sell land near Delcevo to the EVN company at inflated prices.

Prosecutor Gavril Bubevski came to me to discuss this case and told me that “this is a very sensitive case and is being looked into by powerful political figures”. I told him that there is no room for politics in the prosecution, that he should leave the building and engage in politics if he wants to, Hajrullahi said.

The case was aimed against several officials from VMRO-DPMNE and the SDSM party, which was apparently pushing it ahead, tried to use the allegations for political gain.They destroyed the people for no reason. In the end, the prosecutor who was acting upon the case said that there are no elements of a crime, that we are talking about a pure private transaction, the sale of land between two private parties, Hajrullahi told Plusinfo.