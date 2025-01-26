Drin Ahmeti says that his company received a grant from the Innovation Fund to purchase a printer

In an interview with Republika, Drin Ahmeti, Ali Ahmeti’s nephew, confirms that he received several grants from the Innovation Fund. In one instance, his company received money to purchase a printer.Why is a printer considered an innovation?, Republika asked Drin Ahmeti. “The grant was to purchase equipment, not for innovations. I don’t fully understand the process because my team led the application tha was accepted. Young companies are supported by the Innovation Fund to purchase equipment, and we purchased computers. We presented a business plan, what we intend to use the computers for, and it was approved. We made a total of 10 applications, and only two were accepted. It is my understanding that there was a foreign board who was determining whether to award these funds”, Ahmeti told Republika.