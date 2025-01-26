 Skip to main content
27.01.2025
Drin Ahmeti says that his company received a grant from the Innovation Fund to purchase a printer

Macedonia

26.01.2025

In an interview with Republika, Drin Ahmeti, Ali Ahmeti’s nephew, confirms that he received several grants from the Innovation Fund. In one instance, his company received money to purchase a printer.Why is a printer considered an innovation?, Republika asked Drin Ahmeti. “The grant was to purchase equipment, not for innovations. I don’t fully understand the process because my team led the application tha was accepted. Young companies are supported by the Innovation Fund to purchase equipment, and we purchased computers. We presented a business plan, what we intend to use the computers for, and it was approved. We made a total of 10 applications, and only two were accepted. It is my understanding that there was a foreign board who was determining whether to award these funds”, Ahmeti told Republika.

