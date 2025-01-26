Handball: players satisfied with their performance at the World Championship

Members of the national handball team said that they are satisfied with their performance at the World Handball Championship in Croatia.We showed that Macedonia has the strength, motivation and a bright future. France is a handball superpower. We fought them with all our might and I believe that we left a good impression, said Zarko Pesevski.

After that defeat, Macedonia is out of the championship, and will likely hold the 15th place overall.Coach and legendary player Kire Lazarov said that he is still considering whether he will remain as head of the team. “Let’s wait for the heads to cool off, and we will all consider that issue. It should be understood that I will always be here for Macedonia, as I was in the past two decades”, Lazarov said.