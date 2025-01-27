 Skip to main content
27.01.2025
Monday, 27 January 2025

Nikoloski: we will implement more than 85 percent of planned infrastructure projects in 2025

Economy

27.01.2025

In an interview with Bloomberg Adria, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that he expects implementation of infrastructure projects to reach over 85 percent in 2025.

Construction will be in the upswing owing to the projects that the Government will implement in the area of road and infrastructure links. I expect that in 2025 we begin working on 67 kilometers of highways, which is a really decent number for a country the size of Macedonia. I also expect that Macedonia will lead in the area of economic growth, and that construction will plan a significant role in this, said Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister. In 2024, ony 69.9 percent of all planned capital projects were implemented.

In the interview, Nikoloski also said that he is satisfied with the changes to the airport subsidies program, that enabled to add 9 new lines in just five months. “Some of the new lines are interesting to the diaspora, including the Ohrid – Istanbul line that is important to the diaspora in Australia or the diaspora in North America”.

