28.06.2025
Electronic invoicing will reduce possibility of tax fraud

Economy

27.06.2025

The introduction of the electronic invoice model will put an end to the types of tax frauds that include bogus companies that can syphon hundreds of millions of euros from the budget, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski while visiting the UJP tax authority.

I’m grateful to UJP, its director and team that, after 10 years of work, we have begun to implement this new invoicing model, Mickoski said.

In a recent major scandal, businesses from Strumica, with owners close to former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, were suspected of stealing 90 million EUR from the state budget using bogus invoices.

