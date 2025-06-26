Nikoloski: Mayor Arsovska should act instead of staging spectacles every day

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski called on Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska to begin to do her job regarding illegally built homes, and not try to drop the issue in the lap of the Government. Arsovska, who has no hope for re-election after feuding with all major parties except for DUI, is spending her last months in office accusing the VLEN coalition of unregularly legalizing homes in Skopje’s Cair district. DUI is hoping to take the mayoral seat in Cair from VLEN in the autumn elections.

The Transportation Ministry is empowered to act only in class A building. the buildings that the Mayor talks about every day are actually under the mandate of the city. Instead of making such spectacles, she can send appropriate inspectors and determine what needs to be torn down. She can also submit charges to the state prosecutors who can act upon them. Instead of doing all this, the Mayor does public spectacles but undertakes no legal actions that can resolve he issue. This brings us to conclude that in the background to all this there are her relations with the DUI party, Nikoloski said.