04.04.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 4 April 2025

Macedonia will try to reach a free trade agreement with the US

Economy

03.04.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the US decision to impose tariffs on most of the countries around the world, including Macedonia, was expected, and that Macedonia will work toward a free trade agreement with the US. The rate for Macedonia was set yesterday at 33 percent, on a claim that Macedonia has a 65 percent tariff.

The tariffs were expected – it was clear they are coming immediately after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Back in January we spoke about a bilateral agreement on trade within the framework of our Strategic Dialogue. I told our institutions to look into the possibility to sign such a treaty within the existing legal framework, and I have recommended this to the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Today, Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski spoke about this in Brussels, including with a high White House representative in charge of the Balkans. All sides are welcoming this as an excellent idea, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that Macedonia had a deficit with the US in 2024 and that we were running a surplus in January of this year. Our main export to the US are the buses produced by Van Hool, a Belgium based company.

