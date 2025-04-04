 Skip to main content
04.04.2025
Kocani patient treated in Lithuania dies, raising the toll to 60

Macedonia

04.04.2025

Aleksandar Karadakovski, one of the most severely injured patients who were treated after the Pulse nightclub disaster, has succumbed to his injuries. This brings the toll of the disaster to 60. An ambulance driver, Ilco Gocevski, died a day after the disaster, after he was transporting patients for a full day.

Karadakovski was treated in Lithuania with severe burns and injuries to his respiratory system. He was employed at the Pulse club, and was listed as manager of the company that ran the club – even though it is widely seen that a different person, Dejan Jovanov, is the owner of the club. Karadakovski was charged, along with Jovanov and three dozen other organizers and officials, for the disaster.

