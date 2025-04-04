President Siljanovska expresses gratitude to the Bulgarian doctors caring for Kocani patients

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, who is in Bulgaria, visited the elite Pirogov hospital where eight patients from the Kocani nightclub disaster are being treated.

The President met with Bulgarian Healthcare Minister Kirilov and the hospital management, who informed her that the patients are stable and under constant care of experienced doctors, and are recovering. Siljanovska met with family members of the injured patients, who spoke exceptionally highly about the treatment their loved ones are receiving.

I met some of the Bulgarian medical teams who have directly given first aid, to express my gratitude for their sacrifice, humanity and professionalism. Their noble mission shows the highest values of medical ethics, solidary and humanity – values that will remain foundation of the mutual respect and the sincere friendship of our two close nations, the Bulgarian and the Macedonian nation, President Siljanovska said in a statement.