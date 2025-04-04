Presidents Siljanovska and Radev discussed Kocani and Macedonia’s EU path

A meeting in Sofia between Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, held during an international conference, was focused on the Kocani disaster and Macedonia’s EU path. President Siljanovska thanked President Radev for being the first leader who called after the Kocani disaster to offer assistance, as eight Macedonian patients are still treated in Sofia.

Bulgarian citizens in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, waited for hours in lines to donate blood and to help us. I have no words. Tragedy brings people closer, and the citizens from both sides will not forget the solidarity that was shown, President Siljanovska said.

Regarding the historic dispute between Bulgaria and Macedonia, which blocks Macedonia’s EU accession, President Siljanovska did not give more details about the talks she had with Radev, but noted that she was given mandate from the Macedonian citizens to attempt to reach compromise with Bulgaria. Both leaders have also concluded that there is need for more frequent meetings between them.