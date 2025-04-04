State inspectors deny claims of high cyanide levels in the Kriva Reka river

Ivana Ginovska, head of the state environmental inspection, said that there are no elevated levels of cyanide in the Kriva Reka river, as local authorities claimed.

Kriva Palanka Mayor Sasko Mitovski alarmed citizens that high levels of lead and cyanide are detected in the river after an accident in the Toranica mine above the town. But, according to Ginovska, the Mayor misrepresented the findings of the analysis. She acknowledged that inspectors were slow to react, and that she had to take action on the issue, but also warned Mitovski that there are criminal penalties for spreading needless panic in the public.