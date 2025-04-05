NATO: Mickoski calls for mechanisms to prevent use of bilateral disputes to block allied goals

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO in Skopje, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called for the establishment of mechanisms that will prevent using bilateral issues to block mutual goals of the allies. Mickoski was referring to the dispute that Bulgaria is using to block Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks, that erupted after Greece finally lifted its decades long veto of Macedonia’s NATO membership.

Friends help each other, but friends are also sincere and speak their minds, stating their objections. I believe that we should think about the introduction of mechanisms that will not allow using bilateral disputes as obstacles to achieving our collective, mutual goals. If we are protecting our house together, then we also have the right to talk about our problems, disappointments and expectations. We will remain a loyal partner, and we will work together, with dedication, to achieve the collective goals, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister opened his speech by expressing gratitude to the countries who helped Macedonia in the aftermath of the Kocani nightclub disaster.