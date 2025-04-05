Ahmeti denies coalition talks with Taravari, calls on VLEN to leave the Government

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti denied media reports that the visit of Albanian President Bajram Begaj to Macedonia and his meetings with Albanian political leaders, was meant to help DUI come back to power. Shortly before the visit, Alliance of Albanians leader Arben Taravari raised the possibility of running independently in the coming local elections – instead of in coalition with his VLEN partners – and said that he is in talks with Ahmeti.

Ahmeti denied these reports, but still called on VLEN to leave the Government and other state institutions. “The Albanian cause has been degraded. Albanian opinion in Macedonia is that we are back where we were before 2001. From what we can see, the Albanians lost many important positions in the state, and our Macedonian fellow citizens should not be proud because they defeated the Albanians in the institutions – every Albanian defeat will cause new situations in the country, Ahmeti said following his meeting with Begaj.