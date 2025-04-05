 Skip to main content
06.04.2025
Nikoloski meets with Mevlut Cavusoglu

Macedonia

05.04.2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met with former Turkish Foreign Minister, now member of Parliament, Mevlut Cavusoglu. Nikoloski said that the talks focused on the economy and expanding mutual investments.

We discussed the many years of cooperation between the two countries and the possibilities for stronger cooperation in the terms of the economy and new potential investments. the cooperation and friendship between the two countries will deepen and strengthen in the future, Nikoloski said in a social media message.

