Mickoski: the Government is stable

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the Government is united and functioning in a stable manner, as one of the VLEN coalition partners – Arben Taravari’s Alliance of Albanians – began to sound critical tones toward its partners.

Unofficially, the Government has a two thirds majority in Parliament, and realistically, it has the support of 78 representatives. Unlike in the past, when the majority was hanging by a thread, now we have a stable majority, and the Government should be allowed to get to work, Mickoski said durign a visit to Tetovo.

Regarding the reports that Taravari is preparing to team up with the opposition DUI party, the Prime Minister said that DUI is heating up its rhetoric whenever soem of its officials are charged with their criminal actions.

Taravari today held a meeting of his party leadership, and was joined by the Mayor of Vrapciste Isen Shabani, who abandoned the rival Alliance of Albanians faction that is teamed up with DUI. Taravari said that his priority now is to come to a cooperation arrangement with the VLEN coalition, but added that he will not drop the possibility for other partnerships.