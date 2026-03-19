New prosecutor Saveski calls on state prosecutors to work on all assigned cases

Nenad Saveski, the newly elected chief state prosecutor, begun his term in office by reminding state prosecutors that they are legally obliged to act on the cases that have been assigned to them. A big issue with the low level of public trust in the judiciary is the constant allegation that judges and prosecutors are slow-rolling cases and helping the guilty parties in exchange for bribes.

This is a big responsibility for me. At this time I want to call on all state prosecutors. Their work does not begin or end with me. Every state prosecutor has a legal obligation to act on the current cases. I know the prosecutorial service, I believe in it adn I am certain that we will satisfy the expectations of the citizens in whose name we act, said Saveski.

He dismissed any claims of political influence in his appointment, saying that it was never his area of interest. “I have and will continue to have only the Constitution, the laws and, of course, the international standards and documents, in front of me as I act”, added the chief state prosecutor.